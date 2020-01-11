St. Tammany Sheriff: Man arrested in stabbing death of his father

Louisiana News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his father, authorities in Louisiana said.

Juan Amaya, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree murder, news outlets reported.

Early Friday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the Natchez Trace subdivision for a domestic disturbance call.

Deputies found 58-year-old Jose Amaya lying in the driveway of a neighbor’s home. Jose Amaya was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized were he later died, deputies said.

A motive for the killing wasn’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Juan Amaya has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories