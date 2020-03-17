St. Mary Parish, municipalities announce protective measures being taken

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff, and all of the Mayors of the municipalities within the parish got together to decide what protective measures will be implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanagriff urges everyone to continue to follow the public health guidance from the Office of the Governor pertaining to:

social distancing

washing hands frequently

limiting social gatherings

advising people to stay home if they feel sick or show possible symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Protective measures currently in place are as follows:

Parish-wide:

St. Mary Parish Courthouse is open for business.

District Court is closed through April 10, 2020.

All parish libraries are closed to the public; however, plans are being made for book drop-off and pick-up. Please contact your local library for details.

All restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops shall cease any on-premises consumption of food or beverages. These establishments may continue take out, drive-thru, and delivery services. Hotel restaurants may continue operations, but only for the service of hotel guests via room service.

All regular curfew times for minors are still in effect.

All religious gatherings should practice social distancing. Some churches have suspended religious services and other activities.

All bars are closed.

All visitation to the parish jail and city jails have been suspended.

City of Morgan City:

City Hall is open for business

All city events have been postponed

City court suspended; offices are still open.

Lake End Park is open.

Curfew for minors 10:00 p.m. weeknights, 12:00 a.m. weekends.

City of Franklin:

City Hall is closed to the public, offices are staffed.

Utility Bill payment by drop box.

Recreation Centers are closed

Curfew for minors 10:00 p.m. weeknights, 12:00 a.m. weekends.

City of Patterson:

City Hall is open for business.

Mayor’s court closed for 2 months.

Curfew for minors 10:00 p.m. weeknights, 11:00 p.m. weekends.

Town of Berwick:

Town Hall is open for business.

Berwick Civic Center is open.

Curfew for minors 10:00 p.m. weeknights, 12:00 a.m. weekends.

Mayor’s Court suspended for 2 months.

Town of Baldwin: