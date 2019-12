ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martinville Sr. High Band pulled out a little surprise for attendees of their annual Christmas concert, giving a tribute to the New Orleans Saints.

“Halftime,” a song by the Ying-Yang Twins, is unofficially known as “The Saints Theme Song.” The video has racked up over 12,000 views on Facebook as of this posting.

The Saints (11-3) take on the Tennessee Titans (8-6) tomorrow (Dec. 22).