St. Martinville Jr. High students dismissed early due to flea infestation

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Logan Fusilier/KLFY)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Martinville Jr. High dismissed students early Wednesday as officials address a reported flea infestation on campus.

Classes will resume on Thursday, March 12, according to the St. Martin Parish School District.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories