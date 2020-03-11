St. Martinville Jr. High students dismissed early due to flea infestation

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Martinville Jr. High dismissed students early Wednesday as officials address a reported flea infestation on campus.
Classes will resume on Thursday, March 12, according to the St. Martin Parish School District.
