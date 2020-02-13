St Martin Parish man arrested on numerous drug charges, additional crimes

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Martin Parish Sheriff deputies arrested a Parks man on multiple charges linked to crimes across the parish.
Officials say on Feb. 12, following reports of suspected drug activity, Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Mouton Avenue in Parks.
During the course of the search of the residence, they found 32-year-old Brock Robin trying to hide from authorities.
Agents say they also found methamphetamine; Vyvanse , a handgun, and a stolen vehicle. An air compressor that was reported stolen from South Carolina was also located.
Additionally, agents say they found evidence at the scene linking the suspect to several other previously reported crimes in St. Martin Parish.
The investigation regarding those crimes remains ongoing.
At the culmination of the investigation, officials say Robin was arrested and charged on the following:
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Schedule II CDS
- Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
- Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule II CDS (Vyvanse 20 mg)
- Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule II CDS (Vyvanse 10 mg)
- Battery of a Police Officer
- Resisting a Police Officer with force or violence
- Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
- Illegal Possession Of Stolen Things
- Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (4 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon
- Obstruction of Justice