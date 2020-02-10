St. Martin Parish ATV Driver killed in hit-and-run

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man is dead after Louisiana State Troopers say he was thrown from his ATV after being struck by a vehicle.

Jamaal Anthony James, 36, of St. Martinville was pronounced dead at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. James was traveling northbound on La. 31 near Big Apple Lane when an unknown vehicle struck his 2008 Honda four-wheeler. He left the roadway, entered a ditch and was thrown from the ATV. James was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was also taken, though it was unknown if James was intoxicated.

Investigators found debris thought to be from the unknown vehicle and are examining that evidence. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers reminded ATV drivers about the importance of not taking off-road-only type vehicles onto public roadways.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880.