BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Dynastee Jacobs is a freshman at Southern Lab and is described as an energetic young lady who pretty much does it all from being on her school’s dance team to Beta Club.

“Currently at school I’m in youth government and just started that. I’m an ambassador at school. I’m just involved and I like to stay active.”

Dynastee stays active while also battling sickle cell anemia. She’s has had many hospital visits since she was born but things have been looking up and has chosen a career path to hopefully help educate others about the illness.

“Hopefully when I grow up I can also become a nurse. Also teach them about sickle cell and you know tell my story.”

She said she was inspired to go in the nursing by watching hospital staff take care of her.

“When I was in the hospital, I paid attention to what the nurses did. At first I thought it was for fun but then I noticed it’s helping others like me or others with diseases or cases and I really want to help people.”

As she navigates her transition into high school, she wants to continue working toward hard, educating but also be an inspiration.

“As long as you’re focusing on yourself, ask for help if you have to then it’s okay and always have moral support. As long as you focus on school and learn that balance, it’ll be like sliding on ice.”