Southern University Board of Supervisors forms search committee to find president-chancellor replacement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Board of Supervisors has formed a search committee that will be tasked with finding a president-chancellor replacement for the school system.

The committee will screen applicants and select finalists for the position.

“I’m pleased to have a very diverse group of well-respected stakeholders to assist the Board in selecting a new leader for the Southern University System,” said Southern University Board of Supervisors Chairman Domoine Rutledge. “This task, in my opinion, dwarfs all others allotted to our charge as a Board, and I wanted new faces, new thoughts, and new ideas such that we can write a new and compelling narrative going forward.”

Search committee members:

Co-Chairs:

Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc.

Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation

Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College

Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center

Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC

Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group

Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans

LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health

Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport

Ex – Officio Members:

Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced his retirement plans in July after 35 years of working in the SU school system.