South Louisiana deputy collects stuffed animals for ‘children involved in accidents or bad situations’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Corey Caillet is a deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and a recent social media request for stuffed animals is prompting a large response.

The goal of the social media post is to help bring comfort to children in need.

Specifically, the stuffed animals are meant to go “to children involved in accidents or bad situations.”

A transportation services company is stepping up to the plate by donating a 55-gallon drum full of stuffed animals to the cause.

Southeastern Freight Lines put the drum together through donations at their Port Allen service facility.

Monetary donations accompanied the stuffed animals from Southeastern Freight Lines.

Image courtesy of Largemouth Communications

Deputy Caillet and other members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office received the stuffed animals from Southeastern Freight Lines.

“Some of the circumstances we see on the job can be intimidating or scary for children, so it’s nice to be able to have something to give them a sense of comfort,” said Caillet. “It’s amazing to see the solace one stuffed animal can give a child.”

The local police officer plans to give out the stuffed animals while on the job.

The abundance of support from the community and Southeastern has inspired Caillet to explore turning his initiative into a nonprofit. “I’m always collecting stuffed animals,” said Caillet. “The smile on these kids’ faces it brings, it’s really something.”