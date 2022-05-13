WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A south Arkansas man who was staying in Winnsboro is accused of murdering a woman before fleeing back to his home state.

32-year-old Denitra M. White, who was also from Arkansas, was staying at Embers Inn with the suspect, identified as Willie Nathaniel Greenwood, 43. Her body was found Thursday evening by deputies with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Embers Inn, Winnsboro, LA, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female, who was identified as Denitra M. White, DOB 10-6-1989, 297 Maple Street, Hampton, AR.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that White and her partner, Willie Nathaniel Greenwood, DOB 04-28-1979, 648 Calhoun 147, Hampton, AR, had rented the room at Embers Inn. Greenwood had been working in our area for a tree cutting service recently. Interviews were conducted leading deputies to identify Greenwood as the suspect in White’s homicide.

Deputies were unable to locate Greenwood at the scene and later determined that Greenwood had fled Louisiana and was returning to Arkansas in the area where he resided. Contact was made with the Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating Greenwood.

Greenwood was taken into custody in Calhoun County without further incident. Greenwood is currently being held in Calhoun County on charges of Second Degree Murder, with no bond, and is pending extradition to Franklin Parish.