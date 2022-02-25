BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prosecutors in one Louisiana parish have dropped charges against a man accused in another parish of killing a state trooper and one of his own relatives. Matthew Mire of Livingston is accused in a crime spree that spanned three adjacent parishes in October 2021.

The Advocate reports that East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney April Leon told a judge on Thursday that the lead case is the double murder in Ascension Parish. It is scheduled for trial in September. News agencies report that Leon reserved the right to bring the East Baton Rouge charges later. Those include attempted murder of a trooper who tried to stop him. Leon says the officer who was wounded agreed to drop the charges.