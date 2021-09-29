Solar panels give power to volunteers in southern Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — Ida wiped out more power lines than hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined, according to Entergy. It’s been a month since the hurricane hit, and many people are still without power.

This can slow down relief efforts, but luckily for many volunteers, solar panels have been donated to help their mission.

“You have to experience it to see how powerful it is to be able to harness the energy of the sun,” said Tiffany Theriot, founder of Cajun Commissary.

Theriot set up camp in the tennis courts behind the American Legion. From there she provides supplies, shelter, food, and more to volunteers that have made their way to Louisiana.

“We have a medical tent and we have medical staff that came in and drove in from other states and they are providing medical care,” said Theriot.

She says the gift of power gave them the strength to support the community.

“None of this would be possible for a long-term relief mission without the Footprint Project,” said Theriot.

The Footprint Project donates and solar panels to areas after a natural disaster. They have set up solar panels all over southern Louisiana, giving field nurses a helping hand.

“I have never been on a mission that had solar power, and it’s honestly a game-changer,” RN Third Wave Volunteers Michele Dean said.

Dean flew in from Florida to help give medical help to the area. With the solar panels, she is able to give more than ever before.

“Having the solar power, we are able to keep insulin in the fridge, we are able to do our telehealth,” Dean said. “Honestly, I think that this is the way the future should go for disaster relief.”

Showing the power of power can go a long way.

“It’s been transformational for our ability to serve and to envision how we can serve more and how we can serve better,” Theriot said.