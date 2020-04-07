Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return to get stimulus payment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The commissioner of the Social Security Administration clarified how stimulus payments will work for recipients.

Many questions have arisen over how Social Security recipients will receive their stimulus checks, especially those who don’t normally file a tax return each year. Commissioner Andrew Saul explained in a press release that recipients will not need to file a abbreviated tax return.

“The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 to generate $1,200 economic impact payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019,” stated Saul.”

Saul noted that the stimulus checks and/or direct deposits would be coming from the Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration.

“Beneficiaries will receive these payments by direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their Social Security benefits,” said Saul.

Saul noted that his department is still working address questions about stimulus payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

“We realize people are concerned, and the IRS will provide additional information at www.irs.gov/coronavirus when available,” he said. “Please note that we will not consider economic impact payments as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.”