SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you receive SNAP benefits and lost power for days as a result of recent severe weather in northern Louisiana, you may be eligible to receive a little help replacing your spoiled groceries.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved a waiver for recipients who were already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the three parishes prior to the power outages that caused many SNAP recipients in Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto Parishes to go without power for more than 24 hours. Recipients in those three parishes will automatically have a portion of June benefits replaced because of the severe storms that hit the northern end of the state on June 16th. A second waiver approved by FNS will allow SNAP recipients in 18 other parishes to apply to receive replacement benefits for food that was lost during the June storm, but they must apply for the benefits by July 17th.

Bill Ludwig, USDA FNS Southwest Regional Administrator, says the USDA has been working closely with partners to ensure that affected families can receive some needed relief. The waivers, he says, can ease burdens and aid in recovery by giving additional time for people to report their grocery losses in parishes where it’s necessary.

DCFS’s Secretary, Terri Ricks, says DCFS is grateful for their partners at USDA FNS, especially Regional Administrator Bill Ludwig and his staff, “who are always responsive to the needs of Louisiana.”

Ricks says these waivers allow DCFS to more efficiently and effectively support those who lost food as a result of the power outages following the storms.

SNAP recipients in Bossier, Caddo, and DeSoto Parishes will have 60% of their household June benefits replaced, chiefly because more than half of the residents of the three parishes lost power for more than 24 hours. The waiver overrides a regulation that requires households in the parishes to submit written requests for replacement benefits due to power outages.

The replacement benefits are expected to be issued by Friday, June 30, and more than 32,000 SNAP households are located within the outlines of the three parishes.

Eight and a half million dollars: that’s how much it will cost to replace 60% of the June household benefits of the three parishes.

Residents who believe they lost more than 60% of their SNAP monthly benefit amount may request a replacement of their full loss amount by completing a signed SNAP 38 form.

And in case you were wondering, no other parishes meet the threshold for automatic replacement.

SNAP recipients in Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn Parishes who lost power for 24 or more straight hours can request replacement benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.

The deadline is July 17, and documentation from your utility company is required.

For more information, please visit http://dcfs.la/rb616.