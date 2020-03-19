Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

SLPSO: 39 rounds fired, 3 vehicles hit during overnight shooting

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting where, officials say, about 39 rounds were fired and three vehicles were hit.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the shooting complaint happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 182 & Hwy 178 (Kappy’s Corner) in the Opelousas area.

Guidroz says dispatch received a call from neighbors saying that there were people in the abandoned parking lot “making noise.”

According to dispatch, the caller “believed he heard fireworks coming from the area.”

Officials say another call came in saying a woman, who was driving in the area, wrecked into a ditch when her vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Detectives say no one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories