BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — On April 20, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Robert Kelly and 43-year-old Angela Goodfellow for one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Simple Arson each.

According to reports, the 2 individuals were arrested in connection to the burglary and arson of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s home.

The incident happened on April 14 according to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Reports show that both Kelly and Goodfellow broke into the residence of Lt. Governor Nungesser, located in the Point Celeste area of Plaquemines Parish, and took various items while also setting a fire in the kitchen.

PPSO investigators worked with other law enforcement to apprehend the accused suspects. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, and the Tuscaloosa Police Department helped apprehend Kelly and Goodfellow.

Both Kelly and Goodfellow will be extradited and transported to the Plaquemines Parish.

This is an ongoing investigation.