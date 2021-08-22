Slain NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe remembered for his kind heart and dedication to the community

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson was overcome with emotion, as he confirmed that 41-year-old New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe was shot and killed Saturday night in Houston.

“He did everything that he can to be a part of the community and bring the community together,” said Supt. Ferguson.

Briscoe was eating dinner at a restaurant in Houston when two men with guns approached the table. The group complied with the suspects’ demands, but they opened fire, killing Det. Briscoe and critically injuring another person.

“This cancer of senseless violence has to stop! No other family should have to go through this,” said New Orleans Councilman Jay Banks.

Councilman Banks says he’s known Det. Briscoe and his family for years, and now Briscoe’s wife and two sons will have to live life without him.

“I was at the house last night, Nick started his senior year. Terrell is asking me who is going to teach him how to tie his tie. There was no answer because the only answer she wanted to hear was that Everett is going to walk through the door and he’s not,” said Councilman Banks.

Det. Briscoe was also a beloved member of the Zulu Social Club. Zulu President Elroy James was in Houston with Det. Briscoe when he was fatally shot and remembers him fondly.

“The best way I can describe him is he’s a gentle giant. A guy huge in stature but of few words, but one that everyone in this organization and community loves,” said James.

Now, Det. Briscoe’s family and friends are demanding answers about why this happened to a man who dedicated his life to protect and serve.

Chief Ferguson told us that last week, Det. Briscoe finished his class schedule. He was planning on attending Southern University to get a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.



Memorial services have not been made, but Sunday night, Zulu held a vigil in honor of Det. Briscoe.

As of Sunday evening, the two suspects are still on the run.