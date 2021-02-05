Skeletal remains found in Evangeline Parish identified as missing Opelousas woman; Homicide investigation underway

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police have identified human remains recovered in Evangeline Parish in December of 2018 as an Opelousas woman who was reported missing more than four years ago.

Erica Hunt vanished in July, 2016. Her skeletal remains were found during a search for a missing Ville Platte boy. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide by State Police, Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Hunt was able to be identified through the assistance of the LSU FACES Labratory, the State Police Crime Lab and DNA Doe Project along with help from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Opelousas Police Department.

This is a developing story.