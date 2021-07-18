Single vehicle crash in Tallulah claims the life of 64-year-old woman

Tallulah, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Saturday July 18, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on US Highway 80 East of Tallulah that claimed the life of 64-year-old Meta Morley.

Per the report, the investigation showed that Morley’s 2017 Hyundai Accent traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Morley was not restrained with a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

