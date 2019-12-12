Single vehicle crash in Milton area claims one life

LAFAYETTE, La., (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on La. 733 this morning.

Louisiana State Police Troop I reports Amy Lobre, 46, of Lafayette was traveling north on La. 733 near Creekside Drive in the Milton area when her 2019 Dodge Challenger ran off the roadway. Troopers say she failed to navigate a curve. The vehicle struck an embankment and then struck a tree. The crash occurred shortly before noon today (Dec. 12).

Lobre was restrained at the time of the crash, but impairment is unknown. Troopers believe speed was the main factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

According to NHSTA, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. In 2016, speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes nationwide. Speeding is defined as speed too fast for conditions or in excess of the posted speed limit. Speed limits are implemented in the best interest of public safety. Every day, Troopers witness firsthand the devastating effects of motor vehicle crashes caused by speeding. Please be a responsible driver, obey speed limits, drive sober, buckle up and avoid all distractions.