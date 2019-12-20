Silver Alert: 87-year-old Shreveport man with dementia missing

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Shreveport Police Department for Vernon Goldston.

The 87-year-old man, who officials say suffers from dementia was last seen Thursday (Dec. 19) around 6:30 pm at the Hampton Inn at 8340 Milicent Way Shreveport, La.

Goldston is a white male with gray hair. He is approximately 6’1” and 130 pounds.

He is driving a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Texas license plate 9NZHB.

Example of a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Vernon Goldston should immediately contact Detective Rodney Stewart with Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or call 911.