Silos packed with sugar burn at refinery in Louisiana

St. Bernard firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire after silos caught fire at the century-old Domino Sugar Refinery in Arabi, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities say two 10-story-high silos packed with refined sugar caught fire at the Domino Sugar refinery near New Orleans.

The owners say the 111-year-old plant in Chalmette, Louisiana, is the largest cane sugar refinery in the Western Hemisphere.

St. Bernard Parish Fire Chief Thomas Stone told news media the fire started late Thursday afternoon and was out within hours.

Parish President Guy McInnis told news outlets that the refinery had closed as Hurricanes Laura and Marco headed toward Louisiana, and the fire broke out as it was resuming operations Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.