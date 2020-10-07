Shrimpers prepare to ride out storm on their boats along the coast

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY)- Along the coast, shrimpers are preparing to ride out Hurricane Delta on their boats.

“It looks like it’s gonna’ be a bad one, so we’re getting ready. We’re getting prepared,” shrimper Gary Verrett said.

Making sure he has enough supplies for his family to ride out this hurricane on their boat, Verrett thinks of Hurricane Laura weeks ago.

“We docked here. It was alright. We had a little wind. The water came up, but it wasn’t that bad. It was really just the wind and the water, but besides that it was alright,” he said.

The shrimper says it’s always a little nerve-wracking anticipating how powerful the storm will be, but he’s done this before.

“We’re kind of used to it. We done passed so many hurricanes in these boats, it’s unreal. We don’t like it, but that’s how it goes,” he said.

Verrett says he and other fishermen will be docked in Delcambre when Delta rolls through, making sure the hurricane doesn’t take their boats with it.

“We stay on the boat in case anything happens that way the boat doesn’t go adrift or get abandoned or sink. We stay on the boat because that’s our livelihood,” he told News 10.