SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In the latest City Council meeting the council members voted on the employment status of Clerk of Council, Shanerika Flemings terminating her immediately.

“You know who you are, you know what you said and I took it seriously,” said Bowman, “I have been telling you chairman that the Council Clerk’s Office is on fire, and nothing was done.”

In a 4-3 vote against Flemings, the council went around the table motioning for or against.

Gary Brooks, District B motioned to terminate Flemings “effective immediately” seconded by Ursula Bowman of District G.

“I believe a change in leadership is required. For this reason, I move to terminate the employment of the Clerk of Council effective immediately,” Brooks said.

Clerk of Council prepared a statement, “My goal is to show the public, why Shreveport can’t keep young talented professionals. You have not heard any council member speak negatively about my overall work performance, my skillset, the quality of work I produce, or my professionalism.”

She said, the council “did not have an ounce of evidence.”

Councilmember and Deputy Clerk, Ursula Bowman said she had multiple complaints regarding those employed in the City Council Clerk’s Office.

Before Flemmings made her statement, Councilmember Green interjected, he addressed the City Council Clerk staff privately that, “You all answer to Ms. Flemings.”

After the private meeting, Green received complaints that “Mr. Ralph Johnson was insubordinate and that was not doing anything that she would tell him.”

Green continued to say, “There were newsletters that were put out, that all of them were messed up.”

During Flemings’s statement, she accused Councilmember Brooks of using the n-word; and on multiple occasions, “text me past work hours asking if I was home or going out tonight.”

“People have asked Councilwoman Bowman what her problem is with me and her response has been, I just don’t like that b*tch. With no other explanation,” Flemings continued.

All council members remained silent during her statement.

“The only reason I bring these things up now is because it appears I am being punished because I didn’t agree with everything council members have said or done. I am being professionally punished for personal reasons,” said Flemings.

Flemings read a prepared statement where she called this an assassination of her character.

“Councilwoman Bowman told me I shouldn’t do sh*t for them. However I told her I would work hard for them and I kept my word,” Flemings referring to councilmembers Jim Taliaferro and Grayson Boucher.

“Councilwoman Bowman has been vocal about her disapproval of me speaking with R.J. about his job performance. She has a problem with me speaking directly to him about his work yet she was okay with telling me how messy his clothes look, how bad his hygiene is, how he acts like a female at times, and how he knows he just sits in his office and does nothing. I never commented on these statements.”

“I can’t help but think this termination is the result of a series of incidences where I either spoke out against something I didn’t agree with. Or rejected invitations I believe were inappropriate. Around the time I was confirmed, I attended a dinner where councilwoman Bowman allowed councilman Brooks to say the word “n-word” and I gave him pushback in that moment.”

“When councilman Brooks text me past work hours asking me if I was home or getting out tonight, I did not respond until the next morning. I also did not accept councilwoman Bowman’s invitation where she asked me to go Dallas with her and councilman Brooks where he was going to take us shopping.”

“The last time councilman Brooks asked me to create legislation for him. He told me he wanted me to draft an ordinance he knew would only affect Club Haze and piss them off.”

Brooks declined to comment. Bowman said her termination allows the city to finally move forward.

“I didn’t expect any of that. Everything was very untrue and orchestrated. I’ve never heard any of that,” Bowman said.

Flemings was hired by the council six months ago. She received applause from some people attending the meeting after her statements.

Flemings opened her statement by saying the city has problems retaining young talent. She closed her statement by saying, “I love Shreveport and I love working for this city. But I am not begging to stay in this position. Today my goal is to simply lay out the facts for the public and you draw your own conclusions.”

Fleming said she wanted her comments to be on public record.

After Flemings concluded her eight-minute statement, the rest of the council voted on the Clerk of Council’s employment status which terminated her employment.