SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman involved in a head-on collision on I-20 early Sunday morning has died.

Miya Denise McBride, 22, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m. Sunday, after being rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital.

According to Shreveport Police, the accident happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday, when McBride was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of I-20 near the Jewella exit and collided head-on with an eastbound 18-wheeler. causing it to catch fire.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, McBride was ejected from her vehicle. An autopsy has been ordered.

The east-bound lane of Interstate-20 at Jewella will be closed for several hours after a major collision between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation.