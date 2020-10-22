Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ among 5 indicted for murder in separate cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris, also known as Christopher Jerron Dooley, has been indicted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Hollywood Avenue convenience store in June.

Dooley, 31, was indicted by a Caddo Parish grand jury Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of 32-year-old Danzeria Ferris Jr., who was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues early on the morning of June 19. Dooley was arrested later the same day. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, he also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements associated with the slaying.

Demichael Antonio Turel, 27 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Don Lee Johnson, 21 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Four other true bills were returned by the grand jury on Thursday, including the indictment of 27-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the June 10, 2020 slaying of Jermaine A. Robinson in Caddo Heights. Robinson, 31, of Shreveport, was shot in the chest in the 5500 block of Bienville Avenue.

A third indictment charges Don Lee Johnson, 21, of Wickes, Arkansas, with second-degree murder in connection with the May 6, 2020, slaying of Alex Shields. Shields, three months old, was found dead in his playpen. Investigation revealed the child had been slammed into a couch.

Antonio LaCedric Johnson, 25 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Treyvious Dotie, 22 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A fourth indictment charges Antonio LaCedric Johnson, 25, with second-degree murder in connection with the May 6, 2020, slaying of Travarrius Adams. Adams, 28, was found shot several times in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Centenary Boulevard.

The final indictment charges Treyvious DeJuan Dotie, 22, with second-degree murder in connection with the July 4, 2020, slaying of Bryan Theus. Theus, 19, of Shreveport, was shot outside a business at Mall St. Vincent in the 1100 block of St. Vincent Avenue.

Dotie and the Johnsons remain in custody at Caddo Correctional Center. Dooley and Turel are free on bond.