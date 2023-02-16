SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thirteen days after 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was fatally shot in the chest by 23-year-old Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler. Bagley’s family, joined by their attorney, will gather to speak to local media Thursday afternoon.

KTAL News will stream the press conference live at 2 p.m.

Members of Bagley’s family and their attorney met privately with Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux to review the footage. Louisiana State Police led the investigation into Bagley’s fatal shooting.

Chief Smith has thanked the LSP for investigating the shooting as an independent third party.

Alonzo Bagley’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023.