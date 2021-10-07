Shreveport Police Department chosen to partner with DOJ to help reduce violent crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday October 7, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that the City of Shreveport Police Department was chosen to participate in the National Public Safety Partnership.

The partnership includes a collaboration between the SPD, US Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance, local agencies and community organizations to reduce violence in areas with high crime rates.

The PSP is meant to to serve as a Justice Department-wide effort to enable communities with coordinated training, technical assistance and resources from the DOJ’s law enforcement resources.

The 10 sites chosen to participate in this program are the following:

Shreveport, La

Antioch, Ca

Aurora, Co

Chattanooga, Tn

Gary, In

Louisville, Ky

North Charleston/Charleston, Sc

Philadelphia, Pa

Phoenix, Az

Richmond, Va

“The acceptance into this partnership has taken a long time and the involvement of many before the current administration,” stated Van Hook. “Violent crime in the Shreveport area has grown despite the Herculean efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement to combat it. The assistance that will be given through this partnership to the Shreveport Police Department will equip our officers and city leaders to combat these growing trends and help to curtail the continued increase of crime.” Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

For more information on the National Public Safety Partnership, click HERE.