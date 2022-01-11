Shreveport opens applications for guaranteed income program

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A northwest Louisiana city has begun taking applications for a one-year program offering $660 a month to 110 unwed parents with low incomes. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is among more than 50 mayors around the country in Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

Each city draws up its own program. For instance, New Orleans is offering $350 a month for 10 months to 125 youth. Columbia, South Carolina offered $500 a month to 100 Black fathers. In addition to Perkins, former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, participating mayors in the South include Keisha Lance Bottoms in Atlanta, Chokwe Lumumba in Jackson, Mississippi, and Randall Woodfin in Birmingham, Alabama.