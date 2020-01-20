Shreveport mayor, police chief tout lowest violent crime since 1975

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Violent crime in Shreveport has reached a 44-year low, according to annual crime statistics released by city leaders Monday.

“2019 was one of the safest years in Shreveport history,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said at a news conference Monday morning.

“Part 1 crime fell 8 percent over the past year, reaching its lowest point since 1975. I’m gonna repeat that: its lowest point since 1975. That is 45 years, that this is the lowest point. When compared to 1989, the highest point for Part 1 crimes on record, it’s a 60 percent decline.”

Part 1 crime includes homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, theft, auto theft, assault, and battery. As Police Chief Ben Raymond noted, agencies throughout the nation report these crimes to the FBI, which compiles statistical data “that allows us to compare ourselves with other municipalities and agencies to see how we’re doing nationwide.”

“In 1975, Shreveport reported 10,628 total Part 1 crimes. From that year forward, crime has trended upwards to a high point of 25,095 in 1989. During the last decade, it has come back down. But in 2019, we reported 10,665 Part 1 crimes. That’s fewer than 40 more crimes than were reported 44 years ago.”

Homicides saw the sharpest decline,” Perkins said. “29 percent less homicides last year. That is huge.”

“These are just numbers, and I know we like to think about it in terms of numbers sometimes, but these are lives,” said Perkins. “This means, with fewer homicides, there are fewer children who have to bury parents and fewer parents that have to bury their children.”

Perkins said “many factors contributed to this historic reduction in crime,” but highlighted community policing and “good old-fashioned police work.”