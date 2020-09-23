Shreveport man sentenced to 19 years in federal prison

Shreveport, La. (09/23/20)— Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Brien Keith Powell, age 51, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter.

Powell was sentenced to 168 months for Possession of Crack Cocaine, and 60 months for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime, for a total of 228 months in prison (19 years), followed by 5 years of supervised release. Powell pleaded guilty to the charges on January 10, 2020.

On March 28, 2018, officers with the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force obtained a search warrant of Brien Keith Powell’s residence and property.

Upon execution of the search warrant, officers found drug paraphernalia and a revolver in the residence.

Officers also found powder and crack cocaine, ecstasy, a digital scale, another handgun, and ammunition in Powell’s vehicle. Powell had over $1,500 in cash in his pocket.

After Powell was arrested by officers, he admitted that all of the narcotics and firearms belonged to him and that he was selling the narcotics to make a living.

Further investigation by law enforcement revealed that the firearms had both been reported stolen.

The North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory analyzed the narcotics and determined the drugs to be 38.34 grams of cocaine base, crack cocaine.

Powell has a lengthy criminal history, having been convicted of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon (1986 and 1990), possession of narcotics (1990), Second Degree Kidnapping (1994), Armed Robbery (1995), Felon in Possession of Firearm (2000), Possession of a Controlled Substance (2007), and Possession of Counterfeit (2014).

The ATF and Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force conducted the investigation and Assistant United States Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.

