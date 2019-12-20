Shreveport man indicted for homicide of a postal worker

SHREVEPORT, La. — A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a postal worker who was delivering mail.

Michael Jarred Gentry, 32, was indicted on second-degree murder, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gentry was arrested on June 22, 2019 for the death of letter carrier Antonio Williams, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph.

According to the indictment, Gentry shot and killed Williams as he was working his mail delivery route on Dudley Drive in Shreveport. He also possessed the Romarm/Cugir WASR-10 and ammunition used in the second-degree murder charge. Gentry is a convicted felon and under federal law, it is illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.

Gentry will be arraigned on Jan. 9, 2020. If convicted, he could face life in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for each of the other two charges.