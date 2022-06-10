SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A music teacher in Caddo Parish Schools is a quarterfinalist for national recognition for excellence in music education.

Caddo Parish Public schools posted the announcement about Booker T. Washington High School Director of Bands, Emmanual Hudson, on Facebook.

The Grammy Music Educator Award is open to current, full-time educators in the U.S. who teach music in public or private schools, kindergarten through college. Teachers in after-school, private studios, or other educational settings are not eligible. Teachers planning to retire at the end of the current school year are not eligible.

The award recognizes current educators who have made significant contributions to music education. Hudson was among 1,500 applicants for the honor, and now he is one of 200 quarterfinalists.

Hudson and his nomination cohort have several rounds of Grammy committee evaluations before the final announcement in September.

The Grammy Blue Ribbon Committee will select ten finalists, including the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award winner.