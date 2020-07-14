Shreveport and Monroe Catholic Schools set to open August 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Shreveport will open on August 10th, according to joint announcement from Bishop Frances I Malone and Sister Carol Shively, Diocesan Superintendent of Schools.

“Our schools have worked incredibly hard since March to prepare for the resumption of classes,’ Shively said, adding that all schools have COVID-19 safety procedures in place for students at the schools.

“I remain truly excited about this school year,” Malone said. “I personally look forward to greeting our returning students as we work together to create a memorable year of education.”

The Diocese of Shreveport operates four elementary schools and two high schools in Shreveport and Monroe.

The Shreveport schools are the Cathedral of St. John’s and St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools and Loyola College Prep.

In Monroe the Catholic schools are Jesus the Good Shepherd, Our Lady of Fatima and St. Frederick High School.

For more information on the upcoming school year, contact the Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools at 318-868-4441.