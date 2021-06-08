Sheriff’s office searching for shooter who killed a man Sunday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a 31-year-old man Sunday in Thibodaux.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Hyland Drive just after 5 p.m. They arrived to find Houma resident Carlos Knox shot to death.

LPSO is investigating the homicide and has yet to make an arrest or publicly name a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting can can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 1-800-743-7433 or by visiting the crime stoppers website. If a tip leads to an arrest, the person who offered the tip may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

