SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The search is on for a man named Millionaire who may have taken the wrong route.

Millionaire Route “is wanted on a warrant for Attempted Murder a in connection with a shooting which occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Slidell area.”

Authorities would like the public to keep a lookout for the White Nissan Altima seen in the attached picture.

STPSO believes that is the vehicle Route used to leave the scene.

If you can lead authorities on the route to Millionaire Forever Devine Route, call 911 or (985) 898-2338.