Sheriffs in Louisiana investigating a drowning on a local lake

SABINE PARISH, La.(KTVE/KARD) — Deputies from the Sabine Parish Sheriffs Office, LA Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, and the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office responded to a suspected drowning on Toledo Bend Lake on the morning of Friday June 18.

During the investigation, the officials recovered the body of 73-year-old Richard Bagwell in the Aimwell area of the lake near Highway 1215. Officials also recovered Bagwell’s boat several hundred yards away from his body, near his home on Toledo Bend Lake.

In the announcement from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, they noted that Bagwell’s wife advised her husband went fishing around 4pm, and he called her at 8:30pm tellling her he was having motor problems and would have trouble getting home.

Mr. Bagwell’s body is being sent off for an autopsy to determine the exact cause.

SPSO deputy Aaron Mitchell was a part of the investigation, and extends his deepest condolences and prayers to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Bagwell.