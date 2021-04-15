Sheriff’s employee accused of bringing drugs to inmate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sheriff’s employee in New Orleans faces multiple charges, including trying to introduce contraband into the jail.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Louis Williams has been suspended without pay pending a termination hearing.

Williams, who has worked for the sheriff’s office since March 2020, admitted to investigators that he was paid $1,000 to deliver a package to an inmate.

Authorities say the package had multiple doses of Suboxone and 22.76 grams of synthetic marijuana.

It was unknown if Williams has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.