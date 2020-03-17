Sheriff: Principal arrested, charged with striking deputy

HOUMA, La. (The Courier) — Authorities in Louisiana say a high school principal was arrested and accused of hitting a deputy.

Ellender High School principal Darrell Lyn Dillard was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery of a police officer.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say deputies were taking two individuals into custody when Dillard appeared and charged toward one of the suspects.

Authorities say Dillard hit a deputy that was in front of the suspect.

Deputies later took 55-year-old Dillard into custody.

School Superintendent Philip Martin said Monday the incident is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether Dillard has an attorney.

