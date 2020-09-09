Sheriff: Man on the run after lying about child’s wound

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is on the run after authorities said he lied about how his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child was wounded by a gunshot in his care.

Rondell Young is wanted for several charges including child desertion. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said deputies found the child suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.

The toddler is in stable condition. Young told deputies the child was shot by a stray bullet and when deputies went to check on the child, Young had fled the scene. Deputies determined Young lied and that the child was shot while playing with Young’s gun.

It’s unclear whether Young has an attorney.