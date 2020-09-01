Sheriff: Man charged after girl accidentally shoots herself

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities said a Louisiana man was arrested a week after a 4-year-old girl found his gun and accidentally shot herself.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported 22-year-old Clifton Harris Jr. was charged Monday with cruelty to a juvenile.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Harris and a woman were asleep on Aug. 24 when they heard a boom and found the girl holding Harris’ gun.

Authorities said the child’s wounds weren’t life-threatening. It’s unclear whether the child is related to Harris. The Sheriff’s Office said Harris hid the gun inside a refrigerator when deputies arrived.

It’s unclear whether Harris had an attorney.