Sheriff: Fishermen help solve 1993 Louisiana cold case

(AP) — An angler’s sonar image has helped solve a 28-year-old missing persons case involving the sister of a former CNN news anchor.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, divers retrieved the remains of 40-year-old Kara Enid Vaughn, who was reported missing on Nov. 3, 1993.

She was the sister of former Headline News anchor Lyn Vaughn. Divers also found a work ID and a Social Security card identifying Kara Vaughn.

Northwestern State University fishing team member Ben Abraham said his fish finder turned up an image of a car in late January, and he sent it to the sheriff’s office.

