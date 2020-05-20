Sheriff: Crawfish retail worker helped distract coworkers so suspects could steal cash

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Three people have been arrested in connection to a theft at a crawfish retailer on South Highway 35 near Rayne, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO officials say an employee of the business, who was involved with the theft, distracted employees while other suspects entered the building to steal operating funds.

During the investigation, deputies say they served a search warrant on a residence and recovered a large portion of the money which was stolen.

31-year old Christopher Sonnier was arrested on a charge of Felony Theft

38-year-old Heather Vincent was arrested for: Felony Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

26-year-old Shane Gautreaux was arrested for: Felony Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.