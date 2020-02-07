Sheriff: 3 men killed in plane crash headed to Shreveport identified

CHATHAM, La. (AP) – Authorities have released the names of three people who died after a small plane crashed in Louisiana Thursday afternoon.
Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown identified the men as Chris Mudd and Wade Williams both from Shreveport-Bossier, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden.
The Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact with the plane around 2:10 p.m.
Brown says the single-engine Cessna was heading from Jackson, Mississippi, to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana when it crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34.
State Sen. Jay Luneau says Mudd was the chief executive of St. Amant’s Rehabilitation Services company and Williams was an employee.
Details regarding the cause of the crash weren’t immediately known.