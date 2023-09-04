LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– It’s not every day you get to see Shaquille O’ Neal at your local Best Buy, let alone have him buy you a $1,200 phone.

Kquoella Lewis walked into a Lafayette Best Buy to get an iPad, then she noticed a tall someone walking next to her: Shaquille O’ Neal.

O’Neal was inquiring about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, and Lewis expressed her thoughts in getting one. O’Neal told the store employee, “Get two, one for me and one for her.”

Lewis said the other phone wasn’t even for him; he’s an iPhone man.