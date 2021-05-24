SFD: Pilot presumed dead, as stunt plane plunges into Cross Lake mid-afternoon Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple agencies are at Cross Lake working to retrieve the body of the pilot of a single-engine stunt airplane that went into the water Sunday afternoon.

Shreveport Fire Department officials say the pilot of the 2017 Jon M Corneal Subsonex airplane owned by Pocket Jet LLC is believed to be dead and divers located the aircraft in the lake, so now are on a recovery mission.

Cross Lake has been closed as the recovery operation continues.

Witnesses at the scene told NBC6/FOX33 reporters that they saw the stunt plane crash into the lake Sunday afternoon around 2:45. Witnesses also said the pilot of the airplane lives in the Cross Lake area.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, as well as the presumed death of the pilot.

The pilot has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will continue to bring details as they become available.