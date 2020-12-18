Sexual assault charge dropped against rapper Mystikal

FILE – In this March 19, 2016 file photo, Mystikal performs during the Legends of Southern Hip Hop Tour at the Fox Theatre, in Atlanta. A sexual assault charge has been dropped against the New Orleans rapper, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago. A Caddo Parish grand jury Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, returned a no true bill against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped rape and kidnapping charges against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.

The rapper whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler had been indicted in 2017. But on Thursday, a second Caddo Parish Caddo Parish grand jury returned a no true bill against him.

The district attorney’s office says the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury after “additional evidence and information were discovered.”

The 50-year-old rapper surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a 2016 incident at a Shreveport casino.