SEVERE WEATHER: Power Outages

(KTVE/KARD) — All of northeast Louisiana is under some form of storm warning and with the high wind associated with the storms, there are power outages for those in the path of the storm.
Here are the places without power:
Louisiana Parishes:
- Ouachita- 3 customers
- Union- 423 customers
- Jackson- 95 customers
- Bienville- 1 customer
- West Carroll- 7 customers
- East Carroll- 69 customers
- Madison- 17 customers
- Tensas – 8 customers
- Caldwell- 1 customer
Arkansas Counties:
- Ouachita- 1 customer
- Union- 60 customers
Mississippi Counties:
- Warren- 30 customers
- Hinds- 164 customers
- Claiborne- 5 customers
We will update this story through out the night.