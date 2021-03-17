SEVERE WEATHER: Power Outages

(KTVE/KARD) — All of northeast Louisiana is under some form of storm warning and with the high wind associated with the storms, there are power outages for those in the path of the storm.

Here are the places without power:

Louisiana Parishes:

Ouachita- 3 customers

Union- 423 customers

Jackson- 95 customers

Bienville- 1 customer

West Carroll- 7 customers

East Carroll- 69 customers

Madison- 17 customers

Tensas – 8 customers

Caldwell- 1 customer

Arkansas Counties:

Ouachita- 1 customer

Union- 60 customers

Mississippi Counties:

Warren- 30 customers

Hinds- 164 customers

Claiborne- 5 customers

We will update this story through out the night.