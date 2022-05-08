BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a Louisiana sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the head and stomach during a July 2016 ambush that killed three other law enforcement officers during protests over the police killing of a Black man.

Nick Tullier, of Denham Springs, died Thursday. He was 47.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. at Healing Place church in Baton Rouge, and a procession will take Tullier’s body to the Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs where a graveside ceremony will be held with full honors.

All services will be open to the public.