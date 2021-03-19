Separate charges against 2 ex-priests in New Orleans suburb

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former priest and two women accused of having sex on a church altar have been charged with institutional vandalism, and a second former priest has been charged separately with molesting a juvenile.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 37-year-old Travis Jhon Clark, 41-year-old Mindy Lynn Dixon of Kent, Washington, and 28-year-old Melissa Kamon Cheng, of Alpharetta, Georgia, were charged Thursday in one bill of information.

He says Patrick Briain Wattigny was charged in another. Archbishop Gregory Aymond announced on Oct. 1 that both men had been working in St. Tammany Parish and had been removed from the ministry.

The following week he described the altar’s desecration as “demonic.”

